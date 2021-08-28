Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Rises By 89.3%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the July 29th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PureTech Health stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,100. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health Plc engages in the provision of differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. It operates through the following segments: Internal, Controlled Founded Entities, Non-Controlled Founded Entities, and Parent Company and Others.

