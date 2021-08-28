Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Rises By 89.3%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the July 29th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of PureTech Health stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,100. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $6.04.
About PureTech Health
