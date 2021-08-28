Short Interest in Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Declines By 55.1%

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the July 29th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,242,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.02. Regen BioPharma has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.08.
Regen BioPharma Company Profile
See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for Regen BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regen BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.