Short Interest in Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Declines By 55.1%

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the July 29th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,242,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.02. Regen BioPharma has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.08.

Regen BioPharma Company Profile

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It intends to develop small molecule NR2F6 that activates to immune cell for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in La Mesa, California.

