Short Interest in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Decreases By 44.7%

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SIF traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,250. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SIFCO Industries by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SIFCO Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SIFCO Industries by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

