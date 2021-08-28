Short Interest in Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Increases By 76.8%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,400 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the July 29th total of 599,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.1 days.

Shares of STZHF stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.30. 6,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78. Stelco has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $40.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZHF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

