Short Interest in Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Decreases By 49.5%

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the July 29th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SCNG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 65,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,204. Strattner Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07.

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp.

