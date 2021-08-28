Short Interest in Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Decreases By 49.5%

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the July 29th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of SCNG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 65,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,204. Strattner Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07.
Strattner Financial Group Company Profile
