Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Decreases By 42.6%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the July 29th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.67. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.49.
Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Subsea 7 Company Profile
Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
