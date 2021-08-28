Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Decreases By 42.6%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the July 29th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.67. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUBCY. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 price objective (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

