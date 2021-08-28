Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Decreases By 45.5%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the July 29th total of 240,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,309.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMF remained flat at $$41.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.