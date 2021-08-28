Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Drops By 48.1%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the July 29th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

TKAMY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,651. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.16. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKAMY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

