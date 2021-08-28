Short Interest in Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Expands By 88.9%

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

TWER stock remained flat at $$0.20 during trading on Friday. Towerstream has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44.

About Towerstream

Towerstream Corp. provides fixed wireless broadband network services. It offers wireless business Internet service in three product categories: Business Class Internet, Temporary Internet Solutions, and Wholesale Internet Service. The company was founded on December 17, 1999 and is headquartered in Middletown, RI.

