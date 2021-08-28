Short Interest in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Declines By 50.3%

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the July 29th total of 162,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 420,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Trebia Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,947. Trebia Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 1,517,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 101,824 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $14,113,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Trebia Acquisition by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Trebia Acquisition by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,966 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,980,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

