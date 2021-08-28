Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Declines By 46.2%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 287,600 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the July 29th total of 534,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

