Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Rises By 126.6%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 126.6% from the July 29th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,989,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,731,000 after buying an additional 1,586,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

