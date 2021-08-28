Short Interest in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Expands By 78.5%

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the July 29th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE VYGG remained flat at $$9.72 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,029. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85. Vy Global Growth has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Marcho Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,468,000 after buying an additional 1,024,448 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,240,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 151,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.