Short Interest in WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Decreases By 56.0%

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the July 29th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS WANSF remained flat at $$4.40 on Friday. WANdisco has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $182.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WANdisco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates though the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

