Showcase (SHO) Market Cap Achieves $830,279.21

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Showcase has traded up 53.4% against the dollar. Showcase has a market cap of $830,279.21 and approximately $531,183.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00053313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00135426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00151446 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,830.99 or 0.99899681 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.74 or 0.00995779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.05 or 0.06655176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,626,743 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

