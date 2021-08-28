Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) Market Capitalization Tops $19.96 Million

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shroom.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shroom.Finance has a market cap of $19.96 million and $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00013974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.74 or 0.00748494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00098872 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Profile

SHROOM is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. The official website for Shroom.Finance is shroom.finance . Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Shroom.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shroom.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shroom.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shroom.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

