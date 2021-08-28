Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the July 29th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SGFEF remained flat at $$912.00 during trading on Friday. Siegfried has a fifty-two week low of $912.00 and a fifty-two week high of $912.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $912.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Siegfried in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $980.00 price target for the company.

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling liquid dosage forms. It offers contract development and manufacturing services, including process and chemical development, analytical development, pilot manufacturing and scale up, and commercial manufacturing.

