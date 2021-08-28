Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.66. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 76,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.