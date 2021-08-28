Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.66. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 76,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

