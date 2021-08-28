Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Sierra Bancorp worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 584.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 76,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of BSRR traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 33,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

