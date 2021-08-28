Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 3,104.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625,874 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.23% of Signet Jewelers worth $52,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $266,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $3,152,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $80.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.28. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

