Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322,587 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 2.39% of Signify Health worth $122,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 183.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

