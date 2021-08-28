Simmons Bank Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,200,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,302,000 after buying an additional 156,946 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,596,000 after buying an additional 308,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,824,000 after buying an additional 200,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

APD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.50. 551,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,895. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.70. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

