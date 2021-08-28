Simmons Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 430,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,238.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,752. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

