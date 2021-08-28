Simmons Bank Buys 2,681 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Simmons Bank increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after purchasing an additional 214,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,152,000 after purchasing an additional 260,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.78. 2,660,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,577. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

