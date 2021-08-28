Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,812. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.48. The firm has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

