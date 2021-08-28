Simmons Bank Decreases Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,571,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 296,645 shares during the period. Simmons First National accounts for 5.5% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Simmons Bank owned 2.37% of Simmons First National worth $75,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFNC traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 305,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,158. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

