Simmons Bank Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,766,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Honeywell International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,010,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $216,461,000 after buying an additional 127,047 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 36,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

NYSE HON traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.71.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

