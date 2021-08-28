Simmons Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $51.27 on Friday, reaching $2,880.08. 1,439,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,890.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,623.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.