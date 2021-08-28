Simmons Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,689 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,168. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.