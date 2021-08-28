Simmons Bank Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 70.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

AMT traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.50. 882,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,779. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $291.82. The firm has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

