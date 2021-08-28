Simmons Bank Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,425 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.53. 7,992,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,820. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.15. The company has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

