Simmons Bank Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total transaction of $32,545,399.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $32,545,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $48.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,891.01. 1,228,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,900.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,677.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

