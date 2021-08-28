Simmons Bank Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,740 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

NYSE T traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,240,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,243,395. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of -87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

