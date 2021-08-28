Simmons Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 107,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $304.27. 614,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,079. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $304.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

