Simmons Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,893,000 after purchasing an additional 197,429 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,272,000 after purchasing an additional 78,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,594. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

