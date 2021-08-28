Simmons Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,363 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $139,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,094,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,257. The stock has a market cap of $220.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.97. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

