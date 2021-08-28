Simmons Bank Purchases 1,733 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,523 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Adobe by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,996,000 after acquiring an additional 422,896 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $658.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,860. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.40. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $662.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

