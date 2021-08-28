Simmons Bank Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.38. 2,985,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $341.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.