Simmons Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Simmons Bank owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $22,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $210.87. 145,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,019. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $211.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

