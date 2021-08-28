Simmons Bank Sells 2,550 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.62 on Friday, reaching $376.04. 27,104,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,427,914. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $376.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

