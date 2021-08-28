Simmons Bank Sells 5,271 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,863,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,630,335. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

