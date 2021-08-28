Simmons Bank Sells 72,902 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,902 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Bank of America by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Mark Stevens grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 46,468,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,768,391. The stock has a market cap of $357.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

