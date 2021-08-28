Simmons Bank Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.63. 11,219,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,715,779. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $355.07. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

