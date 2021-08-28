Simmons Bank Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.14. 8,696,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,714,161. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.08. The company has a market cap of $327.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

