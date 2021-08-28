Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of QQC opened at $31.43 on Friday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.