Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD opened at $114.97 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

