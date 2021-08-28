SingularityNET Achieves Market Cap of $313.70 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $313.70 million and approximately $12.82 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.46 or 0.00752900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00099336 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

