Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Short Interest Update

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SIAF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Sino Agro Food has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Sino Agro Food

Sino Agro Food, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the agriculture and aquaculture business. It operates through the following segments: Fishery Development; Hylocereus Undatus Plantation; Organic Fertilizer and Bread Grass; Cattle Farm Development; and Corporate and Others. Its products include fish, eels, prawns, beef, and mutton.

