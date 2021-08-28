Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sino Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Sino Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNLAY remained flat at $$7.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01. Sino Land has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

