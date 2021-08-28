Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Down 45.2% in August

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the July 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SUIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 20,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,344. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21.
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile
