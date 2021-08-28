Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Down 45.2% in August

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the July 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SUIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 20,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,344. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

